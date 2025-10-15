5 Things to Do: All Hallows Eve in Naperville, Comedian Paul Reiser performs in Glen Ellyn

- All Hallows Eve (Naperville): The Naper Settlement will host this spooky all-ages event from 5:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 18 featuring magic, monsters and entertainment. Click here for more information.
- Paul Reiser (Glen Ellyn): Comedian and actor Paul Reiser will perform stand-up at the McAninch Arts Center, located on the College of DuPage campus in Glen Ellyn, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17. Visit atthemac.org for more information.
- Cosley Zoo Spectacular (Wheaton): Stroll through the zoo from 5:15-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 and enjoy family-friendly Halloween-themed activities. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “I Am, He Said” - Celebrating The Music Of Neil Diamond: The McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus presents this tribute concert to Neil Diamond at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18. Click here for more information.
- Wicked West Fest (Westmont): Downtown Westmont will host several activities for the Wicked West Fest throughout the morning and afternoon of Oct. 18. Activities include a costume contest, trick or treat trail, Caskets on Cass race, pumpkin smashing and more. Click here for more information.
The Scene