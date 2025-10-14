Witches & Wizards of Woodstock returns to the historic Square Oct. 19

Participants move through the Witches and Wizards of Woodstock event on the Square on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 in Woodstock. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

The Historic Woodstock Square will once again transform into a realm of pure enchantment as the annual Witches & Wizards of Woodstock celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19.

From the familiar charm of the Magical Talking Hat and the Loyola University Quidditch team to new photo opportunities, an afternoon of spellbinding fun awaits at this all-ages event. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their witchy or wizardly best!

Vendors at the Witches and Wizards of Woodstock on Sunday, Oct. 20,2024 in Woodstock. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Activities include:

Magical Talking Hat: Get a personal prediction from the magical hat, located in the Stage Left Cafe.

The Owlery: Meet owls, hawks and other birds while learning about these majestic birds. The Owlery will be in the park on the Square.

Live Performances: Enjoy live entertainment from a variety of performers on the stage located in the northeast corner of the Square.

Scavenger Hunts: Search the square for characters, dragons and more in this magical hunt. Free scavenger hunt forms will be available at the information booths.

Trivia: Share your knowledge with others in family-friendly trivia contests. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers. Two trivia sessions will be held at Stage Left Cafe.

Owen Vazquez, 6, of Woodstock wears the talking hat at the Witches and Wizards of Woodstock event on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 in Woodstock. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

In addition to those activities, the event will feature kids games and crafts, a variety of vendors, food trucks and themed drinks, caricature artists, strolling magicians, plenty of photo opportunities and more.

For more information, visit witchesandwizardsevent.com.