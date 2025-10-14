Fox Valley Brass Band launches 2025-26 season Oct. 19

Fox Valley Brass Band will open its 2025-2026 concert season at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19, with "FVBB Goes to the Theater." The concert will take place at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May St. in Aurora. (Photo provided by the Fox Valley Brass Band. )

Fox Valley Brass Band opens its 2025-2026 concert season at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Themed “FVBB Goes to the Theater,” the concert will take place at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May St. in Aurora.

The public is invited.

Featured will be selections from soaring Puccini and Verdi operas to musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein and themes of beloved movies.

Victor Anderson returns as music director.

Tickets online until noon, Oct 19, are: General $15, student/senior $12; t ickets at the door are general, $20; student/senior $15.

Visit foxvalleybrassband.org/ for tickets and information.

Future 2025-2026 concerts are:

2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15: “A Brass Chamber Concert,” Marmion Abbey Church, 850 Butterfield Rd. in Aurora, free admission.

3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14: “Brassy and Bright,” Wesley UMC, 14 N. May St., Aurora.

3 p.m. Sunday, March 29: “Brass Band Collaborative,” Wesley UMC, 14 N. May St., Aurora.

3 p.m. Sunday, June 14: “Summer Brass-tacular,” Wesley UMC, 14 N. May St., Aurora.

Band members are high-level volunteer musicians from the Fox Valley area. They are selected for outstanding musicianship and willingness to support and create educational opportunities for youth, according to a news release.

The band is part of Fox Valley Music Consortium, an Aurora-based non-profit cultural organization which provides fine musical performances for people of all ages and educational opportunities for youth. The consortium features professional and high level amateur performing groups, including several youth education programs.

In addition to Fox Valley Brass Band, member groups are Fox Valley Orchestra and Chorus, Fox Valley Jazz Big Band, Fox Chamber Singers, Fox Valley El Sistema, Fox Valley Youth Orchestra, Fox Valley Youth Chorus and Fox Valley Youth Jazz Big Band.

For more information, call 630-891-2527 or visit foxvalleybrassband.org.