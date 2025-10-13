Halloween events, holiday favorites in downtown Wheaton this season

Downtown Wheaton will be buzzing with community spirit, delicious flavors and festive traditions this holiday season with beloved favorites and new ways to celebrate.

The lineup of events is designed for families, friends and neighbors of all ages. From chili tastings and scavenger hunts to dazzling holiday lights, parades and Santa sightings, downtown Wheaton is the place to make memories all season long.

“Fall and the holidays are such a special time to come together in downtown Wheaton,” Allison Orr, executive director of the Downtown Wheaton Association, said in a news release. “From the cozy flavors of the Chili Cookoff to the sparkle of Nights of Lights and the joy of our Christmas Parade, there’s something here for every age and every interest. These events aren’t just about entertainment, they’re about creating memories, supporting local businesses and celebrating the traditions that make our community so unique.”

October Events:

Touch-A-Truck

Saturday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Honk, beep and climb aboard. Families are invited to explore construction trucks, emergency vehicles and more at this free, hands-on event. The event will be located at Willow Avenue, between Main Street and Hale Street.

I-Spy Scavenger Hunt

Throughout October

In partnership with the Wheaton Public Library, kids and families can search for hidden spooky signs throughout downtown Wheaton businesses. Completed maps turned in at the library enter participants into a raffle for a $20 downtown Wheaton gift certificate.

Murder Mystery

Thursdays, Oct. 23 & 30 from 5:30–10 p.m.

Step into a spine-chilling evening of sleuthing! Start with light bites and a drink, then journey to local businesses collecting clues and meeting suspects. Wrap up the mystery at Westside Improv to discover whodunnit.

Trick-or-Treating

Saturday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Bring your little ghouls and goblins downtown for a wicked good time and a head start on Halloween candy.

November and December Holiday Highlights:

Nights of Lights in Adams Park

Opening Friday, Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m.

The beloved holiday light display returns for its sixth year. Featuring over 55,000 bulbs and an animated fountain, Nights of Lights will “wow” families throughout the season.

Christmas Parade

Friday, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.

A magical evening of lights, music and community spirit. The parade route travels from Wheaton Avenue and Wesley Street to Cross Street, concluding with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at the south pavilion.

Christmas Tree Lighting

Friday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

Immediately following the parade, join the community for the official tree lighting and kick off the holiday season in downtown Wheaton.

Small Business Spotlights

Saturday, Nov. 29

Support and celebrate the local entrepreneurs who power downtown Wheaton.

Letters to Santa

Nov. 29–Dec. 20

Children can drop off letters to Santa at the “W” Tent on Front Street for a special reply from the North Pole.

Santa & Mrs. Claus at the “W” Tent

Saturdays, Dec. 6, 13 & 20

Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, snap a holiday photo and share Christmas wishes.

Christmas Tree Walk

December–January

Enjoy 50 beautifully decorated trees displayed throughout downtown. Vote for your favorite, decorated by local shops and restaurants.

For tickets, event updates and more information, visit VisitDowntownWheaton.org/events