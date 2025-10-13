GreenMan Theatre to offer Graveyard Stories Cemetery Walks this Halloween season

Actor Howard Raik portrays Gabriel Keene Wright who purchased the land for Oak Forest Cemetery, which became Bronswood Cemetery. (Photo provided by GreenMan Theatre Group )

GreenMan Theatre’s popular Graveside Stories Cemetery Walk returns Saturday, Oct. 18.

GreenMan Theatre has been presenting plays in Elmhurst since being founded in 2003.

With limited ticket availability, this one-of-a-kind, all-ages event lets attendees take a step back in time to learn about notable past residents of Elmhurst. The event is a partnership between GreenMan Theatre, Elmhurst History Museum and Churchville Cemetery Association.

Graveyard Stories Cemetery Walk will be held at Churchville Cemetery and the Churchville One-Room Schoolhouse on Saturday, Oct. 18. Churchville Cemetery is located at 3N784 N. Church Road in Bensenville.

GreenMan Theatre’s Becca Easley and Marilyn Connolly will serve as co-directors of the Graveside Stories Cemetery Walk.

Graveside Stories Cemetery Walk will run from Noon-5 p.m. Tickets cost $12. Advance reservations are required and can be made here.

Each tour lasts one hour, with the last tour at 4:20 p.m. (Note: This walking tour will be held rain or shine and travels through grounds that may be uneven).

Bronswood Cemetery will be the site of the first-ever Oak Brook Historic Cemetery Walk to be held Friday, Oct. 24, from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 25, from 4-7 p.m. The walk is presented in conjunction with the Oak Brook Historical Society.

Becca Easley and Marilyn Connolly will serve as co-directors for the cemetery walks.

“For this cemetery walk, we’re focusing on firsts and notable residents,” said Elizabeth Arts, president of Oak Brook Historical Society, in a news release.

These include William Robbins, Hinsdale’s founder; Alice Clement, Chicago’s first female police officer; and Jay Berwanger, who won the first Heisman Trophy in 1935.

“Many area residents are not familiar with Oak Brook’s past pioneers and early residents,” Arts said in the release. “I hope the Oak Brook Historic Cemetery Walk will succeed in making history exciting as attendees learn about the lives of our city’s past residents.”

Lara Rose will portray Alice Clement, who became Chicago’s first female police officer in 1909 and a Chicago detective in 1913.

Clement gained national renown for solving the Dulcimer Case, a landmark murder mystery. The young victim was originally written off as a woman who had died of typhoid, Rose said. However, Clement noticed a valuable dulcimer in the victim’s apartment. Investigating the instrument, Clement found the strings had been poisoned.

Clement made a silent movie called “Dregs of the City,” playing herself as a female detective.

“She wanted girls to see that they could do more than the typical jobs for women back then,” Rose said. “But the movie was not shown in Chicago because Alice’s boss was not a fan of her making that movie.”

Ticket cost for the Oak Brook Historic Cemetery Walk is $20 and must be ordered in advance here.

The cemetery walk will last about one hour, with a midway stop for refreshments. Bronswood Cemetery is located at 3805 Madison St. in Oak Brook.