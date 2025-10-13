Chicago Blues Hall of Fame member Michael Charles to play Moonlight Theatre in St. Charles

Chicago Blues Hall of Fame member Michael Charles will bring his “Guitars, Music and Miles 2025” tour to the Moonlight Theatre in downtown St. Charles at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17. (Wendy R Steinberg)

The show will feature an explosion of music and guitars, contemporary blues, high energy rock and soulful ballads from Charles’ 40-release discography.

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, Charles came to America to perform at Buddy Guy’s legendary club in Chicago. After numerous trips back to his homeland, he moved to the U.S. and has been performing here for more than three decades.

Tickets are $25.

For more information, visit moonlighttheatre.com.