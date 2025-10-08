5 Things to Do: Hops on the Rock and Halloween Town in Sterling

- Hops on the Rock (Sterling): Taste a variety of craft beers at Sterling’s popular beer festival on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. for general admission. VIP ticket holders can enter at 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Sterling Marketplace. This event is for adults 21 and over. Click here for more information.
- “Tapestry of Shadows” (Mt. Morris): The Performing Arts Guild will present this theatrical tribute to Edgar Allen Poe Friday, Oct. 10 and Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m., and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 12 at the Allure of Pinecrest Theater, 500 Evergreen Lane. Visit performingartsguild.com for tickets or more information.
- Halloween Town (Sterling): A free, family-friendly event in downtown Sterling featuring trick-or-treat stations, costume contests and fun for all ages from 1-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11. Click here for more information.
- Orianthi live at The Dixon Historic Theatre (Dixon): This Australian-born guitarist and singer renowned for her virtuosic skills and hard rock sound will perform live at The Dixon at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Family Fall Festival (Mt. Morris): This event is from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12 in Mt. Morris. Enjoy a fun afternoon of Halloween-themed events in the Village Square. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
The Scene