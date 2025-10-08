5 Things to Do: Glass Pumpkin Patch at the Morton Arboretum, Witches Walk in Glen Ellyn

- Witches Walk (Downtown Glen Ellyn): Sip and shop in downtown Glen Ellyn from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9. Tickets include four cocktails and unlimited mocktails. Click here to purchase tickets or for more information.
- Glass Pumpkin Patch Weekend (Lisle): The Morton Arboretum’s glass pumpkins will be on display from Friday, Oct. 10 through Sunday, Oct. 12. Explore more than 8,000 glass pumpkins in traditional and unique colors and designs. Click here for more information.
- Native American Harvest Pow Wow (Wheaton): Visit the DuPage County Fairgrounds Saturday, Oct. 11 or Sunday, Oct. 12 for the Midwest SOARRING Foundation’s 29th anniversary Pow Wow. This spectacular cultural event features intertribal dance, drumming, arts, crafts and Native food. Click here for more information.
- Jack-’O’-Lantern Extravaganza (Downers Grove): This fun fall-themed outdoor event for families is from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 at Lyman Woods & Interpretive Center. The event will have activities like pumpkin decorating, games, and crafts. Click here for more information.
- “The Crucible” Play (Glen Ellyn): Arthur Miller’s classic play about the Salem witch trials is on stage at the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage. Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Click here for more information.
