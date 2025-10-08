Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Fall Farnsworth Festival in Plano, Scarecrow Walk in Yorkville & more

The Edith Farnsworth House Historic Site in Plano held its inaugural Farnsworth Fall Festival Oct. 12. The event featured family-friendly activities, local vendors and access to the historic site with museum guides answering questions.

  1. Farnsworth Fall Festival (Plano): Celebrate art, nature and history at the iconic modern house. The festival features live music, lawn games, en plein air painting, self-guided house tours, artisan vendors and local food/drinks Sunday, Oct. 12 at the Edith Farnsworth House in Plano. The grounds close at 5 p.m., but the festival entrance is open from noon to 4 p.m. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. Waa Kee Sha History Hike (Oswego): Enjoy a guided hike from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 that explores the history of the park and its trails. This is an educational and active event perfect for a fall morning. Register online with the Oswegoland Park District here.
  3. Yorkville Scarecrow Walk: Stroll through the east end of Riverfront Park in Yorkville this weekend, or any time through Halloween, to marvel at a variety of scarecrows. Click here for more information.
  4. Ben Jarrell & Nick Sizemore (Yorkville): Enjoy live music from Ben Jarrell and Nick Sizemore at The Law Office Pub & Music Hall in Yorkville. Doors are at 6 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. For more information, visit lawofficepub.com.
  5. Live music from Kathleen Dooley (Oswego): Kathleen Dooley will perform at Fox Valley Winery from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10. Visit foxvalleywinery.com.
