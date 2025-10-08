5 Things to Do: Burgoo Festival in Utica, Shadows of the Blue & Gray in Princeton

- Burgoo Festival (Utica): One of Northern Illinois’s largest and longest-running fall festivals runs Oct. 11-12. This two-day street party centers on the traditional Burgoo stew, along with a massive antique show, craft vendors, live music, and family activities. Click here for more information.
- Shadows of the Blue & Gray (Princeton): The historical reenactment event on Saturday Oct. 11 and Sunday, Oct. 12 will transport visitors back to the Civil War era in City County Park. It will feature historical encampments, skirmishes, educational presentations and demonstrations of period life. Visit shadowsbluegray.com for more information.
- Ottawa Area Farmers & Makers Market: Shop for fresh produce, baked goods, local honey, handcrafted items and more from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in downtown Ottawa. Click here for more information.
- “Mystic Pizza” at Engle Lane Theatre (Streator): Catch a performance of the stage adaption of the popular film, featuring hits of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Shows are Oct. 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. Visit englelane.org for tickets or more information.
- Wine on the Hill & Cave Tastings at August Hill Winery (Peru): Relax on the Peru hillside with a glass of wine and music from Paulie & the Shakers from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11. John Drake will perform on the hill from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 12. Cave tastings are available throughout the weekend. Visit augusthillwinery.com for more information.
The Scene