Experience Hemp Harvest Festival in Woodstock on Saturday

Hempstock Pharms in Woodstock will host their 7th Annual Hemp Harvest Fest from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
This event is a full day of hands-on entertainment, learning and old-fashioned fun.
Activities include hemp harvesting, hemp leaf juicing, caramel-making workshop, hemp paper making, a farm-to-table buffet, live music, drum circle, bonfire and much more.
Tickets are $60 for adults, $40 for youth ages 8-18 and $25 for kids under 8, and can be purchased here.
For more information, visit hempstockpharms.com.