Experience Hemp Harvest Festival in Woodstock on Saturday

Hempstock Pharms in Woodstock will host their 7th Annual Hemp Harvest Fest from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Michelle Meyer)

Hempstock Pharms in Woodstock will host their 7th Annual Hemp Harvest Fest from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This event is a full day of hands-on entertainment, learning and old-fashioned fun.

Activities include hemp harvesting, hemp leaf juicing, caramel-making workshop, hemp paper making, a farm-to-table buffet, live music, drum circle, bonfire and much more.

Tickets are $60 for adults, $40 for youth ages 8-18 and $25 for kids under 8, and can be purchased here.

For more information, visit hempstockpharms.com.