GreenMan Theatre’s “Spooky Stories and Songs of the Season” set in new Elmhurst locations

GreenMan Theatre’s storytellers will offer ghoulish ghost tales and spine-tingling songs during its upcoming annual performances of “Spooky Stories and Songs of the Season,” to be presented Friday, Oct. 10, Saturday, Oct. 11 and Tuesday, Oct. 14. All performances are intended for adults and children 10 and over.

The Oct. 10-11 performances will be held in a new, ADA-compliant location for 2025: St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 125 W. Church St. at 7:30 p.m.

The cost for “Spooky Stories and Songs of the Season” is $10, payable by cash or check at the door.

“Spooky Stories and Songs of the Season” will also be presented at the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14. This will be a hybrid presentation, both live and online (by registration through the library). Those seeing the online version must register in advance. Registration for the in-person showing is strongly encouraged – as registration helps determine the size of the room being used. Click here to register.

The cast for “Spooky Stories and Songs of the Season” features Cassy Beach, Elliot Brtva, Lily Brtva, Melanie Concklin, Marilyn Connolly, Don Gimbel, Jeff Korenak, Debbie Proska, Victoria Rebeck, Carolyn Thomas-Davidoff and Larry Vietzke. Beach also serves as music director.

“Our 2025 annual production is especially exciting because, in addition to our seasoned storytellers, there are three people who are brand new to storytelling, two of whom were brought into storytelling by family members,” said Thomas-Davidoff, director, in a news release.

For more information, visit greenmantheatre.org.