Rosaway brings French disco-jazz vibes to Raue Center for the Arts

Raue Center for the Arts will welcome Rosaway, the Paris-based disco-jazz duo, for a one-night performance 7 p.m. Oct. 15.

Fusing modern electro-pop with retro grooves and cinematic energy, Rosaway offers a captivating live show featuring flute, drums and soulful vocals that blend French sophistication with infectious, danceable rhythms, according to a news release from Raue Center.

The duo features Rachel Ombredane, a classically trained flutist and vocalist with a degree in Flute Performance, a Diploma in Music Education and a Master’s in Musicology from the Sorbonne in Paris.

Ombredane is renowned for reinventing the flute, taking it beyond classical boundaries into pop, jazz, disco and funk. Her live performances incorporate pedals, loop stations and effects, creating rich, layered textures. As co-founder of Rosaway, she transforms the flute into a crowd-igniting instrument, blending French flair into English-language and bilingual repertoire.

Joining her on stage is Stéphane “SteF” Avellaneda, an internationally acclaimed drummer with decades of experience performing in more than 30 countries and serves as the driving force behind Rosaway’s infectious grooves and dynamic live energy.

Audiences can expect a high-energy, unforgettable evening of music that seamlessly blends electronic beats with organic instrumentation, past and present in perfect harmony, according to the release.

Tickets are General Admission: $19 with all-in pricing. An $8 processing fee will be added to the entire order at checkout.

Tickets may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.