Fall Festival at Marengo’s Pringle School set for Oct. 12

The McHenry County Historical Society and Museum will host the new event at the historic Pringle School (pictured) in Marengo Sunday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Photo provided by the McHenry County Historical Society & Museum)

This year, the McHenry County Historical Society & Museum is trading Cider Fest for something new but just as sweet -the first-ever Fall Festival at Pringle School.

The McHenry County Historical Society and Museum will host the new event at the historic Pringle School at 21596 River Road in Marengo Sunday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Some familiar favorites will return, such as the apple bake-off, barn raising and bake sale. New attractions include a petting zoo, model trains and music from the Big Sky Trio (2-3:30 p.m.), pumpkin sales and various vendors.

Buy a MCHS mug and enjoy unlimited hot apple cider with the fundraiser Fill Your Mug, Fill Our Coffers! An additional raffle with be a “Barrow Full of Fun,” which is a wheelbarrow filled with Sew Hop’d Beer, various wines and a few whiskey bottles. Tickets are $5 each, 3 for $10, 10 for $20 and 50 for $25.

A free shuttle service will transport visitors to and from the event. Attendees may park at the Marengo Ridge Conservation District parking lot at picnic shelter two, located at 2411 N. Route 23 in Marengo, or at the Marengo Township parking lot at 4010 IL 23 in Marengo. The shuttle will pick up visitors every 15-20 minutes and take them to the school campus.

For more information, visit mchenrycountyhistory.org.