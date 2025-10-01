Stone Temple Pilots, Ben Folds, tribute & holiday shows at Genesee Theatre this season

The historic Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan will welcome a variety of live performances this winter and fall. (Photo provided by Genesee Theatre. )

Waukegan’s Genesee Theatre has a stellar lineup of events happening this fall and winter.

The theatre has a record-breaking 41 shows on their schedule from a variety of performers, truly bringing something for everyone.

Find fun for the whole family:

Oct. 11 – MasterChef All-Stars Live!

Oct. 16 – World Ballet Co. presents The Great Gatsby

Oct. 19 – iLuminate

Nov. 14 – Classical Arts Entertainment presents Swan Lake

Dec. 27 – Michael Carbonaro

Feb. 21, 2026 – The Peking Acrobats

Or relive the Genesee’s glory days as a luxury movie palace with these upcoming films. Each film screening features an audience Q&A with a star of the film.

Oct. 9 – “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” with John Cleese

Oct. 30 – “Stop Making Sense” with Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads

Comedy Shows & More:

Oct. 12 – Matt Fraser: America’s Top Psychic Medium

Nov. 13 – Anthony Rodia: Laugh Till It Hurts Tour

Jan. 31, 2026 – I Mom So Hard

Feb. 4, 2026 – Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

And, of course, The Genesee will feature rock legends and amazing tribute bands:

Oct. 4 – .38 Special

Oct. 10 – The Rocket Man Show

Oct. 17 – Freddy Jones Band

Oct. 18 – Phil Vassar

Oct. 25 – Celebrating Meat Loaf & Rocky Horror

Nov. 1 – Tower of Power & WAR

Nov. 6 – TUSK: The Classic Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Nov. 8 – Ben Folds

Nov. 21 – NEEDTOBREATHE

Nov. 22 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Nov. 23 – The Rush Tribute Project

Dec. 12 – Matteo Bocelli

Dec. 26 – BoDeans

Jan. 17, 2026 – Stone Temple Pilots

Holiday Shows:

Nov. 20 – Postmodern Jukebox: Magic, Moonlight & Mistletoe

Dec. 5 – Home for the Holidays featuring Peabo Bryson, Ruben Studdard, Sheena Easton & Ilya Serov

Dec. 6 – An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee

Dec. 7 – RAIN: A Beatles Christmas Tribute

Dec. 10 – Dave Koz & Friends

Dec. 11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party

Dec. 13 – Lady A: This Winter’s Night Tour

Dec. 18 & 19 – Dancenter North presents The Magic of The Nutcracker

Dec. 20 – Lindsey Stirling

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit geneseetheatre.com.