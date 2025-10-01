Stone Temple Pilots, Ben Folds, tribute & holiday shows at Genesee Theatre this season

Waukegan’s Genesee Theatre has a stellar lineup of events happening this fall and winter.
The theatre has a record-breaking 41 shows on their schedule from a variety of performers, truly bringing something for everyone.
Find fun for the whole family:
Oct. 11 – MasterChef All-Stars Live!
Oct. 16 – World Ballet Co. presents The Great Gatsby
Oct. 19 – iLuminate
Nov. 14 – Classical Arts Entertainment presents Swan Lake
Dec. 27 – Michael Carbonaro
Feb. 21, 2026 – The Peking Acrobats
Or relive the Genesee’s glory days as a luxury movie palace with these upcoming films. Each film screening features an audience Q&A with a star of the film.
Oct. 9 – “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” with John Cleese
Oct. 30 – “Stop Making Sense” with Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads
Comedy Shows & More:
Oct. 12 – Matt Fraser: America’s Top Psychic Medium
Nov. 13 – Anthony Rodia: Laugh Till It Hurts Tour
Jan. 31, 2026 – I Mom So Hard
Feb. 4, 2026 – Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience
And, of course, The Genesee will feature rock legends and amazing tribute bands:
Oct. 4 – .38 Special
Oct. 10 – The Rocket Man Show
Oct. 17 – Freddy Jones Band
Oct. 18 – Phil Vassar
Oct. 25 – Celebrating Meat Loaf & Rocky Horror
Nov. 1 – Tower of Power & WAR
Nov. 6 – TUSK: The Classic Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Nov. 8 – Ben Folds
Nov. 21 – NEEDTOBREATHE
Nov. 22 – Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Nov. 23 – The Rush Tribute Project
Dec. 12 – Matteo Bocelli
Dec. 26 – BoDeans
Jan. 17, 2026 – Stone Temple Pilots
Holiday Shows:
Nov. 20 – Postmodern Jukebox: Magic, Moonlight & Mistletoe
Dec. 5 – Home for the Holidays featuring Peabo Bryson, Ruben Studdard, Sheena Easton & Ilya Serov
Dec. 6 – An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee
Dec. 7 – RAIN: A Beatles Christmas Tribute
Dec. 10 – Dave Koz & Friends
Dec. 11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party
Dec. 13 – Lady A: This Winter’s Night Tour
Dec. 18 & 19 – Dancenter North presents The Magic of The Nutcracker
Dec. 20 – Lindsey Stirling
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit geneseetheatre.com.