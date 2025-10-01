5 Things to Do: Naperville Oktoberfest, Great Midwest Train Show in Wheaton

- Naperville Oktoberfest: Naper Settlement is hosting this full-scale German fall festival with live music, authentic German food, beer and family activities on Friday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 4. Click here for more information.
- Fall Festival & Haunted Hayride (West Chicago): Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago is hosting this large fall attraction that features a pumpkin patch, haunted barn, kiddie rides, petting zoo, seasonal treats and hayrides. Visit sonnyacres.com for more information.
- Great Midwest Train Show (Wheaton): One of the largest model railroad shows in the United States comes to the DuPage County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5. Click here for more information.
- Downtown Downers Grove Market: The weekly farmers market offers local and regional produce, baked goods, specialty foods, flowers and live music. It runs from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Main Street Train Station parking lot.
- Pumpkin Fest at Cosley Zoo (Wheaton): Cosley Zoo in Wheaton is hosting its monthlong Pumpkin Fest in October. See the animals and the thousands of pumpkins on the zoo’s lawn. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit cosleyzoo.org/pumpkin-fest for more information.
