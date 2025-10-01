Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Naperville Oktoberfest, Great Midwest Train Show in Wheaton

An HO-gauge train cruises the tracks on the main stage during the Great Midwest Train Show at the DuPage County Fairgrounds Sunday.

Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald An HO-gauge train cruises the tracks on the main stage during the Great Midwest Train Show at the DuPage County Fairgrounds. (Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

By 5 Things to Do in DuPage and Cook Counties
  1. Naperville Oktoberfest: Naper Settlement is hosting this full-scale German fall festival with live music, authentic German food, beer and family activities on Friday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 4. Click here for more information.
  2. Fall Festival & Haunted Hayride (West Chicago): Sonny Acres Farm in West Chicago is hosting this large fall attraction that features a pumpkin patch, haunted barn, kiddie rides, petting zoo, seasonal treats and hayrides. Visit sonnyacres.com for more information.
  3. Great Midwest Train Show (Wheaton): One of the largest model railroad shows in the United States comes to the DuPage County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 5. Click here for more information.
  4. Downtown Downers Grove Market: The weekly farmers market offers local and regional produce, baked goods, specialty foods, flowers and live music. It runs from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Main Street Train Station parking lot.
  5. Pumpkin Fest at Cosley Zoo (Wheaton): Cosley Zoo in Wheaton is hosting its monthlong Pumpkin Fest in October. See the animals and the thousands of pumpkins on the zoo’s lawn. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit cosleyzoo.org/pumpkin-fest for more information.
The SceneEntertainmentDuPage CountyCook County5 Things to DoThe Scene – DuPage & Cook countiesDuPage and Cook County Front Headlines