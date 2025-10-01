Shaw Local

5 things to do in McHenry County: Jumptoberfest at Norge Ski Club, ‘Be

A jumper leaps high above Fox River Grove on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, during the Norge Ski Club's annual Fall Ski Jumping Competition, also known as Jumptoberfest.

A jumper leaps high above Fox River Grove on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, during the Norge Ski Club's annual Fall Ski Jumping Competition, also known as Jumptoberfest. (Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald)

By 5 Things to Do in McHenry County
  1. Jumptoberfest at Norge Ski Club (Fox River Grove): Watch competitors in this exciting annual ski jumping tournament that marks the start of the winter sports season Oct. 4-5. Visit norgeskiclub.org for more information.
  2. Theatre 121’s “Beetlejuice Jr.”: Friday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 4 at Woodstock Opera House. This family-friendly production brings all the weirdness, heart and humor of the original to the stage in a slightly spooky junior adaptation. Visit woodstockil.gov/257/Opera-House for more information.
  3. The Chicago Experience Tribute Show (Crystal Lake): Catch a tribute show to the band Chicago, presented by the Rotary of Crystal Lake at the Raue Center for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 4. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
  4. McHenry Murder Mystery Event (McHenry): Enjoy a fun, interactive event where teams of detectives search downtown, interview “witnesses,” and solve clues to crack a fictional case. This family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4. Check-in as at The Vixen. Click here for more information.
  5. Algonquin Harvest Market: The market, which is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 in downtown Algonquin, will feature a variety of vendors, artisans and crafters. Visit algonquinharvestmarket.com for more information.
