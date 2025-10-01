5 things to do in McHenry County: Jumptoberfest at Norge Ski Club, ‘Be

- Jumptoberfest at Norge Ski Club (Fox River Grove): Watch competitors in this exciting annual ski jumping tournament that marks the start of the winter sports season Oct. 4-5. Visit norgeskiclub.org for more information.
- Theatre 121’s “Beetlejuice Jr.”: Friday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 4 at Woodstock Opera House. This family-friendly production brings all the weirdness, heart and humor of the original to the stage in a slightly spooky junior adaptation. Visit woodstockil.gov/257/Opera-House for more information.
- The Chicago Experience Tribute Show (Crystal Lake): Catch a tribute show to the band Chicago, presented by the Rotary of Crystal Lake at the Raue Center for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 4. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
- McHenry Murder Mystery Event (McHenry): Enjoy a fun, interactive event where teams of detectives search downtown, interview “witnesses,” and solve clues to crack a fictional case. This family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4. Check-in as at The Vixen. Click here for more information.
- Algonquin Harvest Market: The market, which is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 in downtown Algonquin, will feature a variety of vendors, artisans and crafters. Visit algonquinharvestmarket.com for more information.
