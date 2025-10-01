Shaw Local

5 things to do in DeKalb County: Genoa Harvest Fest, NIU Homecoming parade & party

Northern Illinois University mascot Victor E. Huskie rides through downtown DeKalb in style Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, during the parade at the Huskie Homecoming Block Party. (Mark Busch)

  1. NIU Homecoming Block Party (DeKalb): The parade block party is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2 in downtown DeKalb. The Huskie Homecoming Block Party will have a kidzone, classic car show, March of the Huskies, pep rally, food trucks, live music, discounts at local businesses and much more. Visit niu.edu/homecoming for more information.
  2. Genoa Harvest Festival (Genoa): The Genoa Harvest Festival is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4. This is a fantastic community event with rides, crafts, artisan vendors and a farmers market in downtown Genoa. Click here for more information.
  3. Fall Vintage Shop Hop (Sycamore & DeKalb): Explore DeKalb County’s vintage and antique shops during this fall edition of the Vintage Shop Hop from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participants include Blumen Gardnes, Made Just For You, This & That Collectibles and more. Click here for more information.
  4. Tails Humane Society Mutt Strut: Bring your four-legged family member to this dog-friendly 5K walk/run at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. Proceeds support Tails Humane Society. Visit tailshumanesociety.org for more information.
  5. Comedian Chonda Pierce at the Egyptian Theatre (DeKalb): Enjoy an evening of laughter as Chonda Pierce brings her hilarious, relatable humor to her show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information.
