5 things to do in DeKalb County: Genoa Harvest Fest, NIU Homecoming parade & party

- NIU Homecoming Block Party (DeKalb): The parade block party is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2 in downtown DeKalb. The Huskie Homecoming Block Party will have a kidzone, classic car show, March of the Huskies, pep rally, food trucks, live music, discounts at local businesses and much more. Visit niu.edu/homecoming for more information.
- Genoa Harvest Festival (Genoa): The Genoa Harvest Festival is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4. This is a fantastic community event with rides, crafts, artisan vendors and a farmers market in downtown Genoa. Click here for more information.
- Fall Vintage Shop Hop (Sycamore & DeKalb): Explore DeKalb County’s vintage and antique shops during this fall edition of the Vintage Shop Hop from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participants include Blumen Gardnes, Made Just For You, This & That Collectibles and more. Click here for more information.
- Tails Humane Society Mutt Strut: Bring your four-legged family member to this dog-friendly 5K walk/run at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at Hopkins Park in DeKalb. Proceeds support Tails Humane Society. Visit tailshumanesociety.org for more information.
- Comedian Chonda Pierce at the Egyptian Theatre (DeKalb): Enjoy an evening of laughter as Chonda Pierce brings her hilarious, relatable humor to her show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information.
The Scene