Ghost tours, McHenry County Brews & Barrel Fest at The Starline Factory in Harvard this October

McHenry Brews & Barrel Fest is Saturday, Oct. 18 at The Starline Factory in Harvard. (Image provided by The Starline Factory. )

The Starline Factory, a historic event venue and artist hub in Harvard, has a variety of unique events coming up this fall.

Known for its eclectic blend of art, music and community gatherings, the venue is a destination for those seeking a one-of-a-kind experience.

Ghost stories and local history come together, as guided ghost tours invite visitors to explore the century-old building, hear chilling tales and uncover its mysteries. “Factory of the Forgotten” tours run every Wednesday in October. Walk through the building by candlelight, listen to three stories paired with three craft cocktails. Tickets are $55 and can be bought at feverup.com/m/462602.

Catch two classic films for free on Oct. 24 as The Starline Factory screens “Abbott & Costello meet Frankenstein” and “The Raven.”

Craft beer, spirits, and live entertainment will take center stage at McHenry Brews & Barrel Fest on Oct. 18. Taste beers and spirits from some of Illinois best brewers and distillers from 1 to 5 p.m. The event also will have live music and food. Tickets are $40 and can be bought https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mchenry-county-brews-barrel-festival-tickets-1677640059579?aff=oddtdtcreator.

For more information about The Starline Factory and upcoming events, visit starlinefactory.com.