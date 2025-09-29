OAKtoberfest at Maryknoll Park celebrates Illinois oaks with music, games & family fun

Glen Ellyn Park District’s OAKtoberfest is from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 and Maryknoll Park. (Photo provided by the Glen Ellyn Park District. )

Enjoy live music, craft beer, games and more all while celebrating oak trees at Glen Ellyn Park District’s OAKtoberfest from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 and Maryknoll Park.

This family-friendly event offers a variety of activities designed to educate, entertain and inspire all ages.

The event will have live music by The Fall Guys, a special OAKtoberfest beer from Two Hound Red, apple cider doughnuts, apple cider, cornhole, treasure hunt, obstacle course, crafts and much more.

Attendees can also meet and support local environmentally conscious organizations and small businesses, including the DuPage Forest Preserve, Glen Ellyn Public Library, University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener program, Glen Ellyn Garden Club, Glen House Food Pantry, Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation, League of Women Voters, Friends of the East Branch DuPage River Trail, McKee House Preservation Group, Prairie Food Co-op, Citizen’s Climate Lobby, The Conservation Foundation, Homegrown Gardens, Soapy Road and Bridget Stern Creative.

“We’re thrilled to host OAKtoberfest and bring together families and friends from across the area for a day of fun, learning, and connection,” Courtney O’Kray, superintendent of marketing & communications at Glen Ellyn Park District, said in a news release. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our local environment while supporting organizations and businesses dedicated to sustainability and community well-being.”

Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit gepark.org/calendar.