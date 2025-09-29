Lumberjack Show returns to Rock Falls Oct. 4

In a cloud of sawdust Tim Knutson finishes the hot saw event Saturday, October 5, 2024, during Rock Falls Tourism’s Lumberjack Show. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Lumberjack Show returns to Rock Falls for its fifth year on Saturday, Oct. 4.

The event will be held at Selmi’s Family Farm, 1206 Dixon Ave. in Rock Falls.

Lumberjack Enterprises will put on three thrilling shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — each lasting about 30 minutes. Kids can join in on the fun at the interactive Lumberjack Kid’s Camp from 1:30–2 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to watch the shows.

Professional lumberjack Tyler Berard fires an axe Saturday, October 5, 2024, at Selmi’s as part of Rock Falls Tourism’s Lumberjack Show. (Alex T. Paschal)

Zoli’s Woodcarving from Monroe, Wisconsin will have live woodcarving demonstrations throughout the day at Selmi’s Family Farm. Zoli is a master woodcarver and will be showcasing his talent through live chainsaw sculpting, according to a news release from Rock Falls Tourism.

New this year is the Women’s Skillet Throwing Competition. Women age 18 and over can test their skills in the underhanded challenge. The competition will have four age categories, and distance and accuracy both count toward the score.

The contest kicks off at 2 p.m. with a $5 entry fee. Contestants can register now through the Rock Falls Tourism office or sign up on event day by 1:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top competitors.

Admission is $9 for ages 2 and older, which includes the Lumberjack Shows, interactive lumberjack kid’s camp, Women’s Skillet Throwing Competition, Zoli’s Woodcarving demonstrations and all the fun activities at Selmi’s Family Farm.

Hot apple cider doughnuts, apple cider slushies and other food will be available for purchase throughout the day.

For more information, visit visitrockfalls.com/lumberjack-show.