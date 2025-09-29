Enjoy fun fall family time at Batavia’s S’mores & More Oct. 4

The family favorite Batavia Park District event S’mores & More returns Saturday, Oct. 4 at West Main Community Park. (H. Rick Bamman/H. Rick Bamman / For The Batavia)

The family favorite Batavia Park District event S’mores & More returns Saturday, Oct. 4 at West Main Community Park. The event runs from noon to 2:30 p.m. and is packed with festive fall activities.

Wagon rides through the park’s fall foliage start at noon and will run throughout the event. Families will also enjoy a creative fall craft, pumpkin decorating, face painting, a bounce house and a make-your-own-scarecrow craft. A hot dog lunch and popcorn snack will be provided in addition to everyone’s favorite: DIY s’mores for dessert.

This beloved event brings families back year after year to enjoy an afternoon in the park and a variety of activities for kids of all ages.

“We are excited to bring the scarecrow craft back because it was so popular last year,” Elisha Sharp, event chair, said in a news release. “It’s a great opportunity for families to recycle their old clothes and hats and decorate their own scarecrows to take home.”

Tickets are $18 per person and all attending must have a ticket. Purchase tickets at bataviaparks.org by Oct. 3.