Americana folk trio Raynes to perform Oct. 2 at The Vixen in McHenry

British/American trio Raynes will bring their signature blend of folk, Americana and baroque pop combined with elements of Celtic and world music will perform Oct. 2 at The Vixen in McHenry.

Signing with Sony Music Publishing less than a year after their inception, the group has since released six singles and two EPs and performed at sold-out venues across the U.S. and the U.K. Now, their singular blend of pop, folk and world music is being featured on television shows, commercials and tastemakers’ playlists, earning them hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners and millions of streams across platforms, according to a news release.

Known for their intricate vocal harmonies and unique instrumentation as well as their poetic lyrics, Raynes have yet to come up with a good answer as to what genre their music falls under. With all three members coming from different musical backgrounds, the members combine their diverse influences to form a group that draws inspiration from around the globe, incorporating elements of folk, rock and chamber pop with Celtic and world music to create a wholly original – and difficult to categorize – sound, according to to the release.

Tickets start at $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit vixenmchenry.com/event/raynes.