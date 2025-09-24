Roberts Family Farm in Sandwich welcomes Grammy-winning artist Sept. 27

Roberts Family Farm in Sandwich (pictured) will host a special night of world-class music as Dré Anders joins forces with the Gibson Brothers and Grammy-winning guitarist Cody Kilby for a performance on Saturday, Sept. 27. (Photo provided by Roberts Family Farm. )

Roberts Family Farm in Sandwich will host a special night of world-class music as Dré Anders joins forces with the Gibson Brothers and Grammy-winning guitarist Cody Kilby for an unforgettable performance on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The gates open at 5 p.m., with music beginning at 7 p.m., set against the beautiful, rustic backdrop of the farm’s open-air venue.

The Gibson Brothers, celebrated for their impeccable harmonies and heartfelt songwriting, are two-time International Bluegrass Music Association Vocal Group of the Year winners and have performed everywhere from the Grand Ole Opry to international stages.

Dré Anders brings a distinctive voice that blends pop, jazz, and Americana, creating a captivating sound that transcends genres. Her recent single, “Lonely Me, Lonely You” — featuring the Gibson Brothers — has been making waves on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction, showcasing the magic of their musical chemistry, according to a news release.

Kilby, a four-time Grammy Award–winning guitarist and respected figure in bluegrass, rounds out the ensemble with unmatched instrumental skill. Known for his work with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder and the Travelin’ McCourys, Kilby’s artistry elevates every collaboration. Together, this trio has also recorded a moving rendition of James Taylor’s “You Can Close Your Eyes”, combining Anders’ emotive vocals, the Gibson Brothers’ lush harmonies, and Kilby’s masterful guitar work into a performance that radiates warmth and connection.

With local food trucks, craft beverages and a welcoming community atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to say goodbye to summer and hello to autumn.

Tickets, which are $15, are on sale now and can be purchased on our website, robertsfamilyfarminsandwich.com or at this link.