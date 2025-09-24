Blues rocker Coco Montoya to perform live in downtown St. Charles

Award-winning blues-rock guitarist, singer and songwriter Coco Montoya will perform live on the Legends Stage at Rock ‘N Ravioli in downtown St. Charles Thursday, Sept. 25. Photos by Victoria Smith (Victoria Smith/Victoria Smith)

Award-winning blues-rock guitarist, singer and songwriter Coco Montoya will perform live on the Legends Stage at Rock ‘N Ravioli in downtown St. Charles Thursday, Sept. 25.

Mentored by the “Master of the Telecaster,” Albert Collins, and schooled by a decade on the road with John Mayall, Montoya has a hard-edged sound and style all his own, according to a news release.

Since his debut album in 1995, Montoya’s endlessly inventive guitar work and passionate, hard-hitting vocals have kept him at the top of the blues world. With his 2023 Alligator Records album, “Writing On The Wall,” Montoya delivers what he is already calling one of the best records he’s ever made.

For the very first time on Alligator, Montoya has brought his road-tested band, including noted keyboardist and songwriter Jeff Paris, bassist Nathan Brown and drummer Rena Beavers, into the studio with him. Between the camaraderie of the long-time bandmates and the sheer talent of all involved, the results have left Montoya “over the moon” about the record, which hit Number One on the Billboard Blues Chart.

Ticket prices start at $47.75.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit oshows.com/rock-n-ravioli.