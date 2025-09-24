5 Things to Do: Yorktober Fest, Scarecrow Walk and more!

- Scarecrow Walk (Yorkville): The annual Scarecrow Walk in Bicentennial Riverfront Park begins on Friday, Sept. 26, and runs through the end of October. You can stroll through the park and see unique and creative scarecrow displays. Visit yorkville.il.us/712/Scarecrow-Walk for more information.
- Yorktoberfest (Yorkville): This festival, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville, runs on Friday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Sept. 27 in Riverfront Park East. It features live music, craft beer, food and family-friendly activities. Click here for more information.
- Live Music at The Law Office (Yorkville): Enjoy live music from The Rangers and Dan Lepien on Friday, Sept. 26 beginning at 9 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit lawofficepub.com for more information.
- Oswego Country Market: Stop by downtown Oswego from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28 for the last Country Market of the 2025 season. Shop for produce, meats, cheese, honey and more local goods at this weekly market. Click here for more information.
- Hill Family Fall Festival of Crafts (Sandwich): On Thursday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit the Sandwich Fairgrounds for this craft festival. The event features a variety of vendors selling handmade goods. This event is not affiliated with the Sandwich Fair. Click here for more information.
The Scene