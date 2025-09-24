Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Taco Throwdown in Rock Falls this weekend in the Sauk Valley

Carlos Garcia of Carlos' Tacos of Sterling puts finishing touches on a Super Taco at the Taco Throwdown on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. The Taco Throwdown, sponsored by Rock Falls Tourism, took place at RB&W District. (Brian Hurley)

By 5 Things to Do in Sauk Valley
  1. Sip into Fall (Sterling): On Thursday, Sept. 25, downtown Sterling will host a wine walk, with sips, shopping and more. Click here for more information.
  2. Taco Throwdown (Rock Falls): On Friday, Sept. 26, the RB&W District Park in Rock Falls is hosting a festival with tacos, a taco-eating contest, wrestling and music from 3-10 p.m. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
  3. Haunted Haven (Rock Falls): The haunted barn opens for the season on Friday, Sept. 26, offering a spooky experience for thrill-seekers. Visit hauntedhaven.org for more information.
  4. Ashton Fall Fest (Ashton): On Sunday, Sept. 28 from 1-4 p.m., attend this festival with food, games, vendors and live entertainment. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
  5. The Rave-Ons Buddy Holly tribute: Enjoy the music of Buddy Holly and the Crickets at this tribute concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26 at Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll. Visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for more information.
