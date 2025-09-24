5 things to do in DeKalb County: Taste of DeKalb, ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ and more

- Taste of DeKalb: On Sunday, Sept. 28, enjoy a variety of food from local vendors and live music from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb. Click here for more information.
- Afternoon Concert: Pianist Chris Prola will be performing a free afternoon concert at the DeKalb Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 2-3 p.m. Click here for more information.
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show: The Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb will host “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a live shadow cast at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information.
- Egyptian Theatre Horror Film Series: The Egyptian Theatre will be screening classic horror films, with a showing of “Night of the Living Dead” on Tuesday, Sept. 30. Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information.
- DeKalb Corn Classic: Participate in one of Northern Illinois’ best races on Sunday, Sept. 28. The race starts and ends in downtown DeKalb. The 10K kicks off at 8:15 a.m. and the 5K race begins at 8:30 a.m. Click here for more information.
The Scene