Geneva Foundation for the Arts announces ‘Terrain’ community art event

Terrain + GFA 2025 is a community art event that brings neighbors and artists together to share creativity. (Photo provided by Geneva Foundation for the Arts )

The Geneva Foundation for the Arts is bringing “Terrain” and select artists’ creations to the Fox River Valley.

“Terrain + GFA 2025″ is a community art event that brings neighbors and artists together to share creativity.

Local hosts team up with artists, who either make new work or set up ready-made pieces on front lawns, porches, balconies, windows or rooftops. From Oct. 1 through Nov. 15, these projects will be popping up all around town.

Terrain + GFA Kickoff Party and Walking Tour

Join artists, host families, and community members to celebrate the first weekend of “Terrain + GFA” art displays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, at 328 N. 2nd St., Geneva.

Enjoy live music by Fire Chief Charlie, crafts to buy and a 50/50 raffle fundraiser.

Guests can bring a beverage and a food item to share. “Terrain + GFA” maps will be available on site, and the foundation will lead a free walking tour of downtown Geneva sites. Meet at the block party by 11:15 a.m. for a 3-mile walking (or driving) tour of nearby sites.

A map of hosts and artists is forthcoming and will be available at genevafoundationforthearts.org.