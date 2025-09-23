Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

Celebrate autumn at the Forest Preserve District’s Harvest Fall Festival

Get ready to embrace the Halloween season with a naturalist-led hike, followed by stories and crafts in the woods from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 6, 2023 at Hampshire Forest Preserve.

(Graphic provided by Forest Preserve District of Kane County)

By Shaw Local News Network

Embrace the enchantment of fall at Harvest Fall Festival, presented by the Forest Preserve District of Kane County, on Sunday, Sept. 28.

This annual, family-friendly event invites attendees of all ages to revel in the joys of autumn to celebrate the changing seasons.

The event, which runs from noon to 3 p.m. at Oakhhurst Forest Preserve in Aurora, will be filled with exciting activities, games, crafts, music and refreshments.

Participants can paint pumpkins, “Touch-A-Tractor,” play games, ride pedal tractors, create nature crafts and enjoy live folk music and seasonal treats. No registration is required.

Admission is free, however there is a nominal fee for crafts and refreshments.

Oakhurst Forest Preserve is located at 1680 Fifth Ave., Aurora.

For more information about this event or other upcoming programs or events, call 630-444-3190 or visit kaneforest.com.

The SceneEntertainmentThe Scene - Kane CountyKane County Front HeadlinesThe Scene - Kendall County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois