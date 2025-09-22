Batavia lights up with The Showgirl Lantern Walk

Downtown Batavia is set to sparkle on Friday, Oct. 3 from 5–8 p.m. with the Showgirl Lantern Walk, a Taylor Swift–themed evening blending music, shopping and community spirit. (April Duda Photography/April Duda Photography)

Downtown Batavia is set to sparkle on Friday, Oct. 3 from 5–8 p.m. with the Showgirl Lantern Walk, a Taylor Swift–themed evening blending music, shopping and community spirit.

Visitors can kick off their evening at Wilson Street Mercantile, 222 E. Wilson St., or at any participating business. From there, follow the trail of glowing orange lanterns through downtown as shops, restaurants and studios come together to create a magical, illuminated stroll.

One of the highlights of the Downtown Batavia Showgirl Lantern Walk is the Taylor Swift Lyric Scavenger Hunt. Hidden throughout downtown, look for lyric clues and match each one to its song. Complete the scavenger hunt card and turn it in for a chance to win one of several raffle baskets, overflowing with prizes donated by local merchants, according to a news release from Batavia MainStreet.

“The Lantern Walk is all about creating community connections in a fun and magical way,” said Kristen Desler, assistant director of Batavia MainStreet. “Pairing the glow of lanterns with the energy of Taylor Swift fandom and the creativity of our local businesses makes for an evening that’s truly unforgettable.”

Guests can shop, sip and discover treasures from over 20 participating downtown businesses. For more details and the full lineup of participating businesses, visit: downtownbatavia.com/event/lantern-walk.