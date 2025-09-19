The Patten House brings Cajun flair back to downtown Geneva

Nearly two years after unexpectedly closing its doors, The Patten House in Geneva has reopened, welcoming guests who had been clamoring for its return.

The restaurant, which specializes in Cajun-influenced American fare, opened over Labor Day weekend.

“People have been so welcoming and happy to have us back, I can’t even tell you,” owner Nancy Luyten said. “It gives you goose bumps.”

Luyten said there were a lot of familiar faces during the first weekend for the restaurant, which initially opened in 2014 and closed in September 2023.

“There was not one person who walked in that didn’t say how happy they were,” she said.

The historic house at 124 S. 2nd St., which dates back to 1857, was originally built by prominent Geneva merchant George Patten. Luyten bought the home in 2013 and converted it into the restaurant.

Though there have been some tweaks to the menu, it’s very similar to what made the restaurant popular for its nearly 10-year run before closing.

“We’re not so much the bayou. It’s more like we have a little Cajun flair,” she said. “When we initially opened, we wanted to do something different that nobody had, and it worked out unbelievably for many years.”

Popular small plates include the honey sriracha-glazed Brussels sprouts, the lobster mac and cheese, and grits served with either Cajun shrimp or crab cakes.

Alligator bites are coated with a spicy cornmeal breading and served with a Cajun rémoulade sauce at The Patten House. (Rick West)

The alligator bites, a Southern specialty that The Patten House coats in a spicy cornmeal breading, are crunchy yet tender and served with a Cajun rémoulade.

When it comes to the main dishes, the jambalaya is a star. Prepared with tiger shrimp, andouille sausage and chicken, it has just the right amount of spice that keeps you wanting more, even as the heat builds and you reach for your drink between bites.

Other entrees include a blackened red grouper served with mango relish and a peppadew cream sauce along with avocado whipped mashed potatoes. A duck breast is served with a blueberry demi glace and stone-ground grits, while a pork roulade features jalepeňo cornbread stuffing and a blistered tomato butter sauce.

The Patten House Hugo spritz features an addition of mint and lime. (Rick West)

A robust craft cocktail menu includes the 1857 old fashioned made with high proof bourbon and demerara syrup, and a twist on the Hugo spritz, made with prosecco, elderflower liqueur, soda, mint and lime.

The two-story building still retains the charm of the old home and hasn’t changed much in the time since the restaurant closed two years ago, aside from being a little more hidden by the myriad mature trees on the property.

The Patten House restaurant was originally the home of George Patten, a Geneva merchant who built the house in the 1850s. (Rick West)

The downstairs features multiple dining spaces and a bar in various rooms of the former house. A front dining room includes a cozy fireplace, while one near the bar features high-tops and lots of windows.

Dining rooms upstairs will mostly be used for private events to start off, Luyten said.

A deck that wraps around half the building offers outdoor seating, while a backyard patio provides a more secluded respite than most other downtown outdoor dining areas.

Despite its success, Luyten said she shuttered the restaurant in 2023 because it was getting increasingly difficult to find enough good employees.

“We had a really good core, but not enough to serve people properly. And after almost 10 years and working 24/7, I just said ‘OK, that’s enough,’” she said.

Luyten said she considered all options after closing. Nearly two years later, she felt like the time was right to reopen it herself.

“I don’t like the house being empty. It’s just too beautiful and there’s too much to offer to the community with this property,” she said. “I just decided, well, nobody else wants to do it. I’ll do it.”

She said the reaction has been “overwhelming.”

“I was very, very grateful,” she said. “The people have been so nice.”

And it’s nice to have people in the house again, Luyten said.

“I just love it, and I wanted it to be open as a tribute to the community,” she said.

