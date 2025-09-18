Beer, Bands & Barns event at The Conservation Foundation’s Dickson-Murst set for Saturday

The Conservation Foundation’s Dickson-Murst Farm in Montgomery will host Beer, Bands and Barns, an outdoor music and brews festival, on Saturday, Sept. 20 from 3 to 10 p.m. (Photo provided by The Conservation Foundation. )

The Conservation Foundation’s Dickson-Murst Farm in Montgomery will host Beer, Bands and Barns, an outdoor music and brews festival, on Saturday, Sept. 20 from 3 to 10 p.m.

Bring a chair or sit on one of the red rockers around the farm to enjoy four outstanding local musical acts:

Jason Hubbard: 3 - 4:30 p.m.

Telltale Hearts: 4:30 - 6 p.m.

Ron Porter Band: 6 - 8 p.m.

Riplock: 8 - 10 p.m.

The libations tent will have beer and wine for sale, and Santiago’s and Stray Dawgs food trucks and Scoops Ice Cream Truck will also be at there.

The event will also have a children’s farm and nature-themed play area.

Parking and admission are free, and the event will be held rain or shine. The Conservation Foundation’s Dickson-Murst Farm is located at 2550 Dickson Road in Montgomery, south of Route 30 and north of Galena Road.

The Conservation Foundation is one of the region’s oldest and largest nonprofit land and watershed conservation organizations, with more than 6,000 members. Founded in 1972, The Conservation Foundation has helped preserve more than 36,000 acres of open space, restored and cleaned miles of rivers and streams and educated thousands of kids by engaging them in nature and the outdoors, according to a news release.

Work is focused in DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties to preserve and restore nature in area neighborhoods.

Find out more at theconservationfoundation.org.