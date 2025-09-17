5 Things to Do: Ottawa’s Third Friday event, Artisan Market in Princeton this weekend

- “Third Thursday Concert” (La Salle): On Thursday, September 18, the Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle will host its “Third Thursday Concert.” Big Uproar will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Enjoy live music, food trucks, 50/50 raffles, mansion fun facts and more. Bring your own chair or blanket. Visit hegelercarus.org/events for more information.
- Third Friday (Ottawa): The last Third Friday event of the 2025 season is Friday, Sept. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Ottawa. Enjoy art, music, food and drink vendors and more. Visit osartstudios.com/third-friday for more information.
- Farmers and Makers Market (Ottawa): Shop for local produce, baked goods, handcrafted goods and more at the Farmers and Makers Market Saturday, Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jackson Street in downtown Ottawa. Visit ottawachamberillinois.com/farmers-market for more information.
- Third Thursday “Shop Late” Event (Princeton): On Thursday, Sept. 18, downtown Princeton businesses will be open late for a special shopping event from 4 to 8 p.m. Visit princetontourism.org/upcoming-events for more information.
- 12th Annual Artisan Market (Princeton): Visit Hornbaker Gardens in Princeton for the annual Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20. The fine art market will have more than 30 fine artists, live music, craft beer, food trucks, ice cream, wine tasting and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
