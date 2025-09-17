5 Things to Do: Live music, dueling pianos and a country market in Kendall County

- “Thirsty Thursday Jazz Jam”: Fox Republic Brewing Co. in Yorkville hosts a jazz jam on Thursday, Sept. 18 from 7-9:30 p.m. Visit foxrepublicbrewing.com/events for more information.
- Oswego Country Market: Visit the Oswego Country Market on Sunday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shop for fresh produce, meats, eggs, artisan cheeses, specialty foods like baked goods and honey and handmade items in an open-air market. Click here for more information.
- Live music at Law Office Pub & Music Hall (Yorkville): Up-and-coming artist Trenton Fletcher will perform at 9 p.m. Visit lawofficepub.com for more information.
- Double Treble Dueling Pianos at Pinz (Yorkville): Enjoy lively tunes, food, drink and more at Pinz Entertainment Center in Yorkville. Visit pinzyorkville.com for more information.
- Yorkville Scarecrow Walk: Get into the autumn spirit by visiting the Scarecrow Walk at Bicentennial Riverfront Park in Yorkville. The event opens Sept. 26 and runs through Oct. 31. Click here for more information.
The Scene