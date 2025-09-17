5 things to do in McHenry County: Cary Main Street Fest, Woodstock Art Fair on the Square

- Cary Main Street Fest: This annual festival runs from Sept. 19 to 21, offering a weekend of food, music and community fun. Visit the Facebook page for a complete schedule and more information.
- Art Fair on the Square (Woodstock): More than 70 artists will be in the historic Woodstock Square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 and Sunday, Sept. 21. Admission is free, and a Kids Zone will keep the children entertained while the adults browse the art. Click here for more information.
- Zero Fest (Crystal Lake): This festival takes place on Saturday, Sept. 20 at The Other Side, 135 Beardsley St. in Crystal Lake. The event features live music and various activities. For more information, visit the Facebook page.
- Greenroom Improv: On Friday, Sept. 19, Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake is also hosting a night of improv comedy. Visit greenroomimprov.com for more information.
- The Cash and Cline Show: On Saturday, Sept. 20, you can see a tribute to Johnny Cash and Patsy Cline at the Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
The Scene