5 things to do in DeKalb County: STEM Fest, Wine on the Terrace

- Wine on the Terrace: The Ellwood House Museum is hosting a special wine and craft beer tasting event from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20. Proceeds benefit the museum. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ellwoodhouse.org.
- STEM Fest 2025: On Saturday, Sept. 20, Northern Illinois University’s MLK Commons and center campus will be the site of this popular, all-ages event featuring hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities. The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature more than 100 exhibits, speakers and demonstrations. Visit niusteam.niu.edu/programs-events/stem-fest for more information.
- “Next to Normal”: This musical is playing at the Stage Coach Players Theater in DeKalb, with shows running from Thursday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Sept. 21. Visit stagecoachplayers.com/shows/next-to-normal for more information.
- An Evening of Classical Crossover Guitar with David Rogers: On Friday, Sept. 19, the DeKalb Public Library will host a free concert from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Rogers will perform Spanish music, up-tempo Latin, The Beatles, flashy settings of pop songs, music by J.S. Bach and original compositions. For more information, visit dkpl.org.
- The Crafty Farmer’s Open Air Market: On Sunday, September 21, you can browse and shop for handmade goods and farm-fresh products at the market at Hy-Vee in Sycamore. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
The Scene