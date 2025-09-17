5 Things to Do: Dixon Fall & Fantasy Fest, Fiesta Day parade this weekend in the Sauk Valley

- Fiesta Day Parade (Sterling/Rock Falls): Celebrate Fiesta Day in Sterling with a parade at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20. The parade starts in Rock Falls at McDonald’s, travels north on First Avenue, crosses the bridge into Sterling and ends at the Sterling Marketplace. For more information, visit visitrockfalls.com/fiesta-day-parade.
- Fall & Fantasy Festival (Dixon): This celebration of imagination is a unique event on Saturday, Sept. 20, and Sunday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Granny Rose Animal Shelter, 613 River Lane in Dixon. This free event is a family-friendly celebration that blends history, fantasy, and community spirit with live history demonstrations, live performances, kids activities and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- “The Bridges of Madison County”: Catch a performance of this classic musical at the Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll. There are performances Thursday, Sept. 18 through Sunday, Sept. 21. For more information, visit timberlakeplayhouse.org.
- Rockford Symphony Orchestra: Attend a performance of the Rockford Symphony Orchestra at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20. For more information, visit rockfordsymphony.com.
- Mighty Mouth Karaoke at Mad Water Saloon: Every Friday night, you can sing your heart out with Mighty Mouth Karaoke in Dixon. Mad Water also has line dancing on Monday nights. For more information, visit madwatersaloon.com.
The Scene