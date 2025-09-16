Where to find the best burger in the Illinois Valley

National Cheeseburger Day is Thursday, Sept. 18!

It’s the perfect time to celebrate one of America’s most beloved comfort foods. For residents and visitors of the Illinois Valley, the search for the perfect burger is an adventure, with local pubs and grills offering their unique take on this classic.

From creative gourmet burgers to classic hometown favorites, here are the best places for a burger, as voted on by Shaw Local audiences in the 2025 Best of the Illinois Valley contest.

Best Burger: Jake’s Pourhouse, 201 9th St., La Salle

Jake’s Pourhouse has long been known as an official Chicago Blackhawks Bar, but now it will be known for having the best burgers in the Illinois Valley! Jake’s menu has a variety of burgers available, including the Bleu Cheese Burger, Tex Mex Burger, Shroom ‘N Swiss Burger, the classic hamburger and cheeseburger, and more. All burgers are made with fresh, never-frozen 100% ground beef and served with a 5-inch bun. Other menu items include traditional pub appetizers, sandwiches, wraps and more.

For more information, visit Jake’s Facebook page.

Skoog's Pub & Grill, still housed in the downtown Utica building that withstood the 2004 tornado, is a village institution that provides pub grub in a family-friendly atmosphere. (Mystery Diner)

One of the Best: Skoog’s Pub & Grill, 155 Mill St., North Utica

The perfect spot to grab a bite and cold beer after a day of hiking at Starved Rock State Park, Skoog’s Hearty Skoog Burger offers a three-quarter-pound specially seasoned fresh ground beef patty. Guests can customize their burger with a variety of toppings, including grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, bacon and more. The turkey burger is an all-natural turkey patty served on a pretzel bun. Skoog’s is also known for their famous jumbo wings, which come breaded or unbreaded, bone-in or boneless, with a choice of sauces.

For more information, visit skoogspub.com.

One of the Best: Wedron Office, 2005 N. 35th Road A, Ottawa

Located off the beaten path just outside of Ottawa, Wedron Office is a family-friendly restaurant with a great outdoor dining space. Each of their burgers are fresh, half-pound patties. Choose from the classic cheeseburger, Tavern Burger, Western Burger, Mushroom Burger or Patty Melt. Additional menu items include steak sandwiches, fish sandwiches, hoagies, chicken sandwiches, steak, pasta and more. For more information or to check daily specials, visit the Facebook page.