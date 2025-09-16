Celebrate the season with fall, holiday events in Whiteside County

Hops on the Rock was held at the Main Street Pavilion in Sterling on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

From small-town festivals to family activities and seasonal traditions, fall in Whiteside County offers no shortage of ways to get out and enjoy the community.

Whether you’re looking for live entertainment, outdoor fun, or family-friendly gatherings, here are some of the events and activities happening across the county this season.

Sept. 18

Prophetstown Proud’s Fourth Fridays — downtown Prophetstown; featuring live music, food and discounts from local shops; 5-7 p.m. prophetstownproud.com and Facebook.

Sept. 20

Harvest Hammer Duathlon — Morrison High School 643 Genesee St., Morrison; races include children’s fun, a color run and duathlons, a 3.1 mile run and 21 mile bike ride through countryside; events start at 8 a.m., see website to register and for times, harvesthammer.org.

Paint the Town — downtown Morrison; register to paint your own 5-by-5-foot square on the street; view outdoor art, entertainment, food and more; noon; capamorrisonil.org and Facebook.

Sept. 25

Sip into Fall — downtown Sterling wine walk with sips, shopping and more; limited advance tickets available; sterlingmainstreet.org.

Sept. 26

Taco Throwdown — RB&W District Park 301 E. Second St., Rock Falls; featuring tacos to purchase, taco eating contest, Zowa wrestling and music; free admission; 3-10 p.m.; visitrockfalls.com and Facebook.

Haunted Haven haunted barn — Route 40 and Grennan Road, Rock Falls; Opens Sept. 26. 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and on Halloween; hauntedhaven.org and Facebook.

Oct. 3

Mad About Plaid — downtown Rock Falls; wear your plaid and join the community to celebrate the style; visitrockfalls.com and Facebook.

Oct. 4

Lumberjack Show & Beard Contest — Selmi’s Greenhouse & Farm Market, 1206 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Lumberjack shows at 11a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; beard contest at 2 p.m. (advance registration required); activities for all ages and food available, including Cliff’s donuts; visitrockfalls.com and Facebook.

Fulton Fall Fest —downtown and Heritage Canyon; celebrate all things fall with pumpkin painting, apple pie, scarecrow walk, and more; Fulton Fun Crew on Facebook.

Oct. 11

Sauk Valley Apple Cider Run — race starts and ends at Selmi’s Greenhouse and Farm Market, 1206 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls; options include half marathon, 10K and 5K; finish line treats include apple cider doughnut and apple cider; advance registration recommended; raceroster.com.

Hops on the Rock — Sterling Marketplace, 111 W. Second St., Sterling; craft beer festival; must be 21 older to attend, advance tickets available, 3-6 p.m.; sterlingmainstreet.org.

Halloween Town — downtown Sterling; trick or treat stations, costume contests and fun for all ages; free; 5-9 p.m.; exploredowntownsterling.com.

Oct. 18

Spooktacular Halloween Golf Cart/UTV Parade— downtown Rock Falls; fun and festive lights & vehicles parade; 6:30 p.m.; visitrockfalls.com.

Oct. 24

Biz Boo Trick-or-Treat — downtown Rock Falls; trick-or-treating at business, children’s activities and more; 4-6 p.m.; rockfallschamber.com or 815-625-4500 and Facebook.

Oct. 25

Fall Fest & Halloween parade — downtown Morrison; children in costume parade down Main Street; 1:30 p.m., lineup at 12:45 p.m.; morrisonil.org, morrisonchamber.com.

Nov. 13

Ugly Sweater Sip N’ Shop — downtown Fulton; visit downtown businesses for special offers and delicious sips while wearing best ugly sweater; 5-7 p.m.; Fulton Fun Crew on Facebook.

Nov. 29

Christmas in Prophetstown and lighted parade — downtown; Small Business Saturday, visits with Santa, soup supper, lighting of the Love Light Tree at 5:30 p.m. and parade at 6:30 p.m.; prophetstownil.org or 815-537-5139.

Nov. 20-22

Hometown Holiday — Rock Falls; activities for the family to enjoy; multi-day event; rockfallschamber.com and Facebook.

Weekends, Nov. 28-Dec. 21

Holiday Light Display — Centennial Park, 568 E. 11th St., Rock Falls. Friday, Saturday & Sunday evenings; Facebook, visitrockfalls.com.

Dec. 5

Seasonal Sights and Sounds of Sterling Downtown Christmas Walk — holiday shopping, children’s activities, lighting of the Library Plaza Christmas tree, live entertainment, Santa, music and fireworks at 8 p.m. at the Riverfront; 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; sterlingmainstreet.org.

Dec. 6

Hometown Christmas — downtown Morrison; features lighted parade, decorations and holiday entertainment; morrisonchamber.com.