Annual wine tasting gala at The Next Picture Show to honor women-owned vineyards

The Next Picture Show will play host to the annual Wine Tasting Gala on Oct. 18 in the main gallery at 113 W. First St. in downtown Dixon. (Photo provided by The Next Picture Show)

The Next Picture Show, Dixon’s community fine arts center, invites the public to mark their calendars for its fourth annual Wine Tasting Gala at 7 p.m. Oct. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m.

While Portuguese wines were highlighted at last year’s event, this year honors women-owned vineyards worldwide. The official lineup of wines will be revealed closer to the event, making this a celebration to watch for as the date approaches.

The evening brings together art, music and wine to support TNPS arts programming and education. Guests will enjoy five carefully selected international wines presented by Winebow Fine Wine & Spirits, paired with light refreshments – all while raising funds for future classes and exhibits.

Tickets are $75 a person and go on sale Oct. 1 through www.nextpictureshow.org, by phone at 815-285-4924, or in person during gallery hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday–Saturday. Seating is limited.

“This is always one of our most anticipated evenings of the year,” TNPS Executive Director Donna Smith said. “It’s a night to celebrate community, enjoy excellent wines and support the future of the arts in Dixon.”