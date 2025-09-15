Four fall festivals this weekend in Starved Rock Country

People stroll down a sidewalk while enjoying a glass of wine at the 20th annual Vintage Illinois Wine Festival on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

Starved Rock Country is home to some of the most exciting festivals and annual events Illinois has to offer.

The third weekend in September is shaping up to be a good one, as four exciting festivals are happening in La Salle County.

Hornbaker Artisan Market

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sept. 20

Hornbaker Gardens

hornbakergardens.com/artisan-market/

Now in its 12th year, Hornbaker Gardens’ annual Artisan Market is one of Starved Rock Country’s most popular art events. Set on the pristine lawns of Princeton’s Hornbaker Gardens, the free, all-ages market brings together dozens of local fine artists, live music, food trucks, local wine, craft beer, fresh-baked goods and fall produce.

The event will include an art market with more than 40 regional artists selling original works in a wide variety of mediums, including jewelry, pottery, painting, fiber, gourd art, mosaics, mixed media, metal art, photography, leather, woodworking and fused glass. The day’s festivities also will include live music, craft beer and local lunch fare. The event is free to attend, and more information can be found at hornbakergardens.com.

A display of wine bottles and grapes welcome visitors at the Illinois Vintage Wine Fest in Utica on Sunday Sep. 19, 2021. (Scott Anderson)

Vintage Illinois Wine Fest

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sept. 20, and noon - 5 p.m. Sept. 21

Carey Memorial Park, Utica

VintageIllinois.com

Get ready to uncork fun at this year’s Vintage Illinois Wine Fest. The state’s largest festival highlighting Illinois-made wines returns next Saturday and Sunday to the village of Utica’s Carey Memorial Park. Located less than five minutes from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, this fan-pleasing fest allows guests to sample delectable offerings from more than 20 of the state’s top wineries.

Each company will bring a selection of their top wines and meads, that ticket holders will able to taste or purchase by the bottle. Your admission will include a glass, tasting tickets and complimentary live music throughout the day. This farm-to-table, or vine-to-glass, festival highlights the passion and dedication these small businesses have for growing, mashing and producing the perfect bottle of aged wine.

Redbud Creek Farm Fall Festival

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sept. 20

Redbud Creek Farm

Facebook.com/RedbudCreekFarm

Sheridan’s Redbud Creek Farm hosts its annual Fall Festival next Saturday, Sept. 21. The family-friendly fest features local artists and crafts people, delicious food and bountiful fall plants.

More than 30 local artists, craftspeople, makers, bakers and growers will be in attendance. The outdoor shopping fest also will feature live music, coffee from The Koffiebar, fresh Mexican food and margaritas. The popular nursery in rural Sheridan will have a selection of mums, asters, Fall pansies, pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn and more available to buy.

Paddling for Pets announced its second annual Witches on the Water fundraiser, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 21, near Starved Rock State Park. (Photo provided by Patricia Walters)

Witches on the Water

10 a.m. Sept 20

Kayak Starved Rock

KayakStarvedRock.com/Witches/

On Saturday, Sept. 20, head to Kayak Starved Rock for Paddling for Pet’s 3rd annual Witches on the Water event. Grab your broomsticks (or paddles) and get ready to kayak for a good cause. Dress up as your favorite witch or warlock and enjoy a day on the water while supporting Pet Project, For The Love of Pets and 2nd Hand Ranch.

Departing from Kayak Starved Rock on the beautiful Illinois River near Utica, this scenic paddle takes you through sprawling lilypad fields and next to towering sandstone bluffs. Show your gratitude and support by raising much needed funds and spreading awareness for local nonprofits that impact the lives of animals.