93 Octane in Elmhurst to give away 100 free cheeseburgers

93 Octane, Elmhurst’s brand new two-story craft brewery, is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by giving away 100 free cheeseburgers.

Starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, 93 Octane will celebrate the recent August opening of its brand-new Elmhurst brewpub, 171 N. Addison Ave., with a special National Cheeseburger Day promotion, the first 100 guests through the door will receive a free Vander Wagyu Smash Burger with the purchase of a full sized 93 Octane draft beer (limit one per person, dine-in only, while supplies last).

According to a news release, the “Vander Wagyu Smash Burger” features a quarter-pound of premium F1 American Wagyu beef from Midwest-based Vander Farmers, a family-run farm in Sturgis, Michigan, that supplies high-quality, ethically raised American Wagyu beef to 93 Octane in Elmhurst. Layered with American cheese and housemade dill pickle chips, the burger comes hot off the grill and ready to enjoy alongside your favorite 93 Octane pour. Available only at the Elmhurst location.

For more information, visit 93octanebrewery.com.