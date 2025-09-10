Fall, holiday special events happening in Bureau County

A large skelton rides in a Volkswagen Beetle during the 6th annual Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 downtown Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Bureau County is getting ready to welcome the magic of fall and the festive spirit of the holiday season.

From pumpkin patches and haunted attractions to Christmas parades and light shows, the area is packed with events that celebrate the best of autumn and winter.

Explore the upcoming fall and holiday events in Bureau County.

Sept. 20

Artisan Market — Hornbaker Garden, 22937 1140 N. Ave., Princeton; fine artists, wine tasting, home-baked items, craft beer, ice cream live music and more; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; hornbakergardens.com or 815-659-3282.

Buda Craft & Vendor Market — Buda; hosted by Buda Community Club; includes hand-made items and baked goods; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; bureaucounty-il.gov and Facebook.

Oct. 3

Music in the Park: Joey Figgiani — War Memorial Park, 301 S. Main Ave.; Ladd; bring blankets and lawn chairs; 6-9 p.m. villageofladd.com.

Oct. 3-21

Nightmare Haunted Attraction — Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton; Halloween scares 7-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and a Halloween Parade; Admission fee to enter; nightmarehauntedattraction.com.

Oct. 4

Walnut Fall Fest — downtown Walnut; vendor fair, live music, food trucks, activities for children and car show; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; bureaucounty-il.gov and villageofwalnut.org.

Halloween Parade — Downtown Princeton; scarecrows on display, costume contest, pumpkin races, pumpkin decorating, music and food; 5:30 p.m.; princetonchamber-il.com or bureaucounty-il.gov.

Oct. 7

Down on Main Street Concert: Heidelberg German Band — Rotary Park, Princeton; featuring live music; 4-8 p.m.; bureaucounty-il.gov.

Oct. 11-12

Shadows of Blue & Gray — City-Country Park, Princeton; admission fee; family-friendly Civil War Living History event with presentations; bureaucounty-il.gov and shadowsbluegray.com.

Oct. 18

Oktoberfest — Rotary Park, 13593 Bicentennial Drive., Princeton; music and food; 4-8 p.m.; princetontourism.org and bureaucounty-il.gov.

Weekends, Nov. 28-Dec. 24

Home for the Holidays Light Show — Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton; 815-866-8598 and bureaucountyfair.com.

Dec. 5

Christmas Parade — Main Street, Princeton; breakfast with Santa, parade down Mains Street and children’s activities; princetonchamber-il.com or 815-875-2616.

Dec. 13

Christmas Walk — Downtown Ladd, holiday treats, painted windows and a visit with Santa; villageofladd.com.