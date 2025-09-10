Fall, holiday events in Lee County celebrate the season

Cindy Shady was just one of many witches dancing in the streets Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Dixon. The Dixon Country Dancers put on a show at the corner of First Street and Hennepin Avenue. (Alex T. Paschal)

Lee County is getting ready to welcome the magic of fall and the festive spirit of the holiday season.

From pumpkin patches and haunted attractions to Christmas parades and light shows, the area is packed with events that celebrate the best of autumn and winter. Get ready to mark your calendars and gather your loved ones, as we explore a list of upcoming fall and holiday events in Lee County.

Sept. 13

Steely Dane-Steely Dan Tribute Band — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; tribute concert for the legendary band; tickets start at $25; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com.

Sept. 14

Sublette Country Car Show — Along Route 52, Sublette (near Vaessen Bros Chevrolet); music and food; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; subletteweb.com.

Sept. 20-21

Fall Fantasy Festival — Granny Rose Animal Shelter, 613 River Lane, Dixon; featuring live action roleplay battle and tournament; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; cerlarp.com/fallandfantasy.

Sept. 20

Autumn on the Prairie — Nachusa Grasslands Visitor Center, 2075 Lowden Road, Franklin Grove; see website for time; event includes guided hikes, food, exhibits and children activities; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; nachusagrasslands.org.

Grist Mill Market Day — Franklin Creek Grist Mill, 1893 Twist Road, Franklin Grove; Watch the mill at work with corn grinding; tour the area and gift shop as well as food available for purchase; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; facebook.com/franklincreekgristmill.

Paw Paw Festival — Paw Paw Veterans Park, 314 Chapman St.; celebrate and learn about the pawpaw fruit; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; pawpawfest.org.

Sept. 28

Ashton Fall Fest — downtown Ashton; food, games, vendors and live entertainment; 12-4 p.m.; ashtonil.com/parks-recreation.

Oct. 3

Hocus Pocus — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; see the 1993 film on the big screen; tickets start at $5; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com.

Oct. 4

Big Love – Fleetwood Mac Tribute — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; tribute concert for the legendary band; tickets start at $25; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com.

Oct. 10

Psycho — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; see the 1960 film on the big screen; tickets start at $5; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com.

Oct. 11

Orianthi — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; Australian-born guitarist and singer; tickets start at $25; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com.

Oct. 17

Friday the 13th — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; see the 1980 film; tickets start at $5; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com.

Dozens of decorated pumpkins line up to dry along First Street Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Dixon (Alex T. Paschal)

Oct. 18

Supersonic-Oasis Tribute — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; tribute concert for the legendary band; tickets start at $25; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com.

Scarecrow Festival —downtown Dixon; including crafts, games, pumpkin race cars and live entertainment; discoverdixon.com.

Oct. 24

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with Shadow Cast and Goodie Bag — The Dixon Historic Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon; a live cast will perform along with the film; tickets start at $15; 7:30 p.m.; dixontheatre.com.

Nov. 1

Mill Spring 5K — Franklin Creek Grist Mill, 1893 Twist Road, Franklin Grove; Join the run/walk starting at 1 p.m.; see online for registration; facebook.com/franklincreekgristmill.

Dec. 5

Dixon Christmas Walk — downtown Dixon; Christmas tree lighting, visits with Santa, and other Christmastime fun; discoverdixon.com or 815-284-3361.

The Reagan Middle School eighth grade choir starts the festivities Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, for the Dixon Christmas Walk. The group sang outside of KSB for the tree lighting ceremony. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dec. 6

Ashton Christmas Walk — downtown Ashton and the Mills & Petrie Library and Gymnasium; enjoy the holiday fun; 4-7 p.m.; ashtonil.com/parks-recreation.

Dec. 12

Christmas in the Grove — Franklin Grove; horse-drawn wagon rides, carolers, door prizes and a visit from Santa; franklingrove.org.