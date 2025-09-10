DeKalb County fall, holiday events celebrate the season

Some pumpkin decorators took the classic route, and sought to make their pumpkins spooky, as seen on Oct. 25, 2024 in the 5 and under weird, ugly and scary category of the 2024 Sycamore Pumpkin Festival pumpkin decoration contest. (Camden Lazenby)

DeKalb County is getting ready to welcome the magic of fall and the festive spirit of the holiday season.

From pumpkin patches and haunted attractions to Christmas parades and light shows, the area is packed with events that celebrate the best of autumn and winter. Get ready to mark your calendars and gather your loved ones, as we explore a list of upcoming fall and holiday events in DeKalb County.

Sept. 21

Artist + Maker Market — Blumen Gardens; Sycamore; featuring local artists with their crafts in the garden; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; blumengardens.com.

October — Date TBD

DeKalb Halloween House Decorating Contest — Prizes awarded in various categories, including staff-judged entries and People’s Choice; dekalbparkdistrict.com, 815-758-6663.

Howl-o-ween — Katz Dog Park, 393 W. Dresser Road; Bring your costumed dog to compete in a free costume contest; prizes awarded in various categories; dekalbparkdistrict.com, 815-758-6663.

Oct. 9

Witches Night Out — Sycamore; register at Blumen Gardens and visit participating business; ticket required; 4-8 p.m.; discoversycamore.com.

Oct. 12

Sunday at Sandwich Antiques Market — Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road; antiques, collectibles; admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; sundayatsandwich.com.

Oct. 18

Fall Crawl Genoa — Genoa Veterans Club, 311 S. Washington St., Genoa; sample wines and beers while visiting local businesses and more; advance registration required; see website for tickets; 3-8 p.m.; genoaareachamber.com.

A Sycamore Pumpkin Festival Pumpkin Parade sign helps kick off the start of the parade on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in downtown Sycamore. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Oct. 22-26

Sycamore Pumpkin Fest — Sycamore; city-wide event features decorated pumpkins, a Pumpkin Run Oct. 26, food, carnival, historic house walk, art and crafts and concludes with a parade Sunday afternoon; sycamorepumpkinfestival.com and Facebook.

Nov. 21

Moonlight Magic — downtown Sycamore; featuring local businesses and shops open late for sales and check out storefront windows that come alive with local performers celebrating the season; 6-8 p.m.; discoversycamore.com.

December — Date TBD

Breakfast with Santa — River Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Drive; visit with Santa, crafts, holiday stories, light buffet breakfast; dekalbparkdistrict.com, 815-758-6663.

A Sandwich Christmas — Craft show, tree lighting, carriage rides, live nativity, festival of trees and more; sandwichparkdistrict.org or 815-786-8044.

Dec. 5

Celebrate the Season — Downtown Genoa; Jingle Bell Parade, tree lighting, wagon rides, petting zoo, live nativity, children’s activities and more; 6-8 p.m.; genoaareachamber.com or 815-784-2212.

Walk with Santa — Sycamore; evening starts with free showing of The Polar Express at the Sycamore Theater at 4 p.m.; Sycamore Fire Department escort of Santa and Mrs. Claus to the theater and then the Santa House; includes tree lighting; 6-8 p.m.; discoversycamore.com.