5 Things to Do in Will County: Fiesta en el Bicentennial Park, Fall on the Farm event and more

Alta Jerarquia plays at Fiesta en el Bicentennial Park at Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in Joliet.

Alta Jerarquia plays at Fiesta en el Bicentennial Park at Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

  1. Fiesta en el Bicentennial Park (Joliet): Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with this festival featuring music, food and cultural activities from 3:30 -11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park. Click here for more information and a lineup of musicians and events.
  2. Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Joliet): Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet will host the Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2024 and 2025 Induction Ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14. Visit roadtorock.org for more information.
  3. Mexican Independence Day Parade (Joliet): On Saturday, Sept. 13, catch the Fiestas Patrias Mexican Independence Day Parade. The parade starts at 1 p.m. at Columbus and Collins and ends at Cass and Collins. Visit jolietccp.com/parade for more information.
  4. Fall on the Farm: The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host Fall on the Farm from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 at the Riverview Farmstead Preserve in Naperville. Enjoy old-fashioned fun, including a petting zoo, farmstead chores, make-and-take craft and live bluegrass music. Click here for more information.
  5. “The Greatest Showman” Movie Showing: The Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet will show this movie starring Hugh Jackman, on the big screen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18. Tickets are $5. Click here for more information.
