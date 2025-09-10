5 Things to Do in Will County: Fiesta en el Bicentennial Park, Fall on the Farm event and more

- Fiesta en el Bicentennial Park (Joliet): Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with this festival featuring music, food and cultural activities from 3:30 -11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park. Click here for more information and a lineup of musicians and events.
- Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Joliet): Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet will host the Illinois Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2024 and 2025 Induction Ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14. Visit roadtorock.org for more information.
- Mexican Independence Day Parade (Joliet): On Saturday, Sept. 13, catch the Fiestas Patrias Mexican Independence Day Parade. The parade starts at 1 p.m. at Columbus and Collins and ends at Cass and Collins. Visit jolietccp.com/parade for more information.
- Fall on the Farm: The Forest Preserve District of Will County will host Fall on the Farm from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 at the Riverview Farmstead Preserve in Naperville. Enjoy old-fashioned fun, including a petting zoo, farmstead chores, make-and-take craft and live bluegrass music. Click here for more information.
- “The Greatest Showman” Movie Showing: The Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet will show this movie starring Hugh Jackman, on the big screen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18. Tickets are $5. Click here for more information.
