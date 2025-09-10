5 things to do in McHenry County: Open mic & trivia in Woodstock, McHenry Music Festival

- McHenry Music Festival: This three-day music festival is the main event of the week, taking place from Friday, Sept. 12 to Sunday, Sept. 14, at Petersen Park. The festival features over a dozen national acts, a variety of food trucks, and a wide selection of beer and cocktails. Headliners are Sam Hunt on Friday and Flo Rida and Bailey Zimmerman on Sunday. Visit mchenrymusicfest.com for more information.
- “Homegrown: The Zac Brown Band Tribute Experience”: If you’re a fan of country music, check out this tribute band perform at the Raue Center for the Arts on Friday, Sept. 12. Raue Center will host Teachers Lounge Comedy on Saturday, Sept. 13. Visit rauecenter.org for more information.
- Open Mic Night at Stage Left Cafe (Woodstock): Try your hand at performing live during Stage Left Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12. Performing slots are 10 minutes or two songs. Click here for more information. Stage Left Cafe will also host Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11. Each trivia game has 20 questions, and a bar and snacks are available for purchase. Click here for more information.
- Touch-A-Truck (Johnsburg): The McHenry Township Road District’s Touch-A-Truck event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 at Albert A. Adams Park, Route 31 and Johnsburg Road. This event is free and family-friendly. Kids can touch and climb on a variety of vehicles and equipment.
- Meet the Creator of the Iconic Ferrari Daytona Spyder from “Miami Vice”: On Saturday, Sept. 13, attend this special event at the Volo Museum in Volo to meet Tom McBurnie and learn about the iconic car. Visit volocars.com/volofun/events for more information.
The Scene