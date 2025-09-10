5 things to do in DeKalb County: Sycamore Chalk Walk, Lions Club Cookie Crawl

- Sycamore Lions Club Cookie Crawl: On Saturday, Sept. 13, join the Sycamore Lions Club for this community event. Pick up a container at the DeKalb County Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and fill it with cookies at participating businesses in Sycamore. Containers should be purchased online from the Lions Club. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- DeKalb Farmers’ Market: On Thursdays, Sept. 11 and 18, visit the farmers’ market in downtown DeKalb to shop for fresh produce, flowers, and handmade crafts from local vendors. Visit dekalb.org/dekalb-farmers-market for more information.
- Take Root Block Party: On Saturday, Sept. 13 from 5–11 p.m., enjoy live music, food, and community fun at this fundraiser for the Sycamore Education Foundation. The event is at MVP Sports Bar in downtown Sycamore. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Downton Sycamore Chalk Walk: Artists of all ages transform downtown sidewalks into vibrant canvases, turning Sycamore into an open-air art gallery. This event in from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13. Click here for more information.
- 8 Countries in 1 Day: Explore a variety of cultures from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 at the DeKalb Public Library. This year’s featured countries are Italy, Taiwan, Morocco, India, Myanmar, South Korea, Armenia and Montenegro. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
The Scene