Cantigny to open new exhibit dedicated to legendary comedian Bob Hope

The First Division Museum at Cantigny in Wheaton will debut their new exhibit, “So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope,” on Friday, Sept. 19.

“So Ready for Laughter” tells the story of the entertainer’s unique place in WWII history and beyond. Using multimedia elements and captivating storytelling — including artifacts, films, rare photographs and an interactive display — the exhibit highlights how Hope helped lift the human spirit during one of the darkest times in American history, according to a news release from Cantigny.

Exploring Hope’s major tours and travels during World War II, “So Ready for Laughter” features nearly 50 artifacts and also includes an original 11-minute documentary produced by award-winning filmmaker John Scheinfeld. Highlights include rare and unpublished photographs of Hope; wartime correspondence between Hope and servicemembers; WWII-era relics engraved to Hope; videos of his traveling, wartime troupe and Hollywood Victory Caravan programs and scrapbooks.

“From the first time my father, Bob Hope, entertained the troops at March Field in 1941, he knew he had discovered a most meaningful audience,” said Linda Hope in the news release. “He truly appreciated the men and women who were sacrificing to defend America on the homefront and abroad. It was his honor, along with the entertainers with whom he collaborated, to connect these individuals with a touch of home and let them laugh, even if only for a brief moment. Bob Hope knew this was the ‘Greatest Generation’ even as he entertained subsequent generations of troops around the world across six decades. In his memory, the Bob Hope Legacy is thrilled to sponsor ‘So Ready for Laughter,’ an exhibition which celebrates Bob’s spirit and honors the courageous men and women who served our country during the perilous time of World War II.”

Bob Hope came to the United States as an immigrant with his family in the early 1920s, initially working as a newsboy, butcher’s assistant, shoe salesman and amateur boxer.

He went on to eventually shape his art on the vaudeville stage, and by the start of World War II, he was just emerging as one of America’s most popular radio and film stars. When the nation went to war in 1941, Hollywood recognized the need for contributions and responded by entertaining troops, raising funds and boosting morale, the release stated.

Hope’s work quickly took on new meaning when he took his wartime programs on the road to military camps and bases across the country, inspiring other entertainers to join him.

“Bob Hope’s legacy of entertaining the nation’s military began in World War II as he toured the world to lift the morale of the men and women fighting oversees, and his dedication to our troops lasted over seven decades,” Kim Guise, assistant director for curatorial services at The National WWII Museum, said in the news release. “He saw the positive impact laughter could make during the difficult times of the war and believed that it was important to bring a piece of home to the front lines.”

The first performance by Bob Hope for the 1st Division was in July 1943 in Sicily. A 16th infantry regiment historian wrote, “… the stars brought a bit of the States to the men… For that hour or so all the world was on that stage and the troops laughed and enjoyed themselves hugely.” After WWII, Hope performed at least three more times for the soldiers of the 1st Division during Vietnam.

“‘So Ready For Laughter’ is very special to the Cantigny family. Bob meant so much to several generations and there is a world of relics to see that will remind us of his support and his connection to all branches of the military,” said Jessica Waszak, curator, First Division Museum at Cantigny, in the news release. “Mr. Hope’s performances had universal appeal and he brought so much joy to all of the men and women that served. We are honored to present this unique collection of images, archived over several decades, that will resonate with the entire Cantigny community.”

“So Ready for Laughter: The Legacy of Bob Hope” will be on display Sept. 19 through Dec. 7.

For more information, visit Cantigny.org.